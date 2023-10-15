Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Grows By 28.9%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,741,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 2,903,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,354.5 days.

Sumco Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUMCF opened at 12.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 13.92. Sumco has a 52 week low of 11.93 and a 52 week high of 15.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

