Short Interest in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Grows By 27.1%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,028,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 7,887,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,877,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCEHY. Investec upgraded Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tencent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Tencent has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

