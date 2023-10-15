Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Increases By 33.9%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $859,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

