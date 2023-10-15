Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.09

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $19.07. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 12,330 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSRR

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.