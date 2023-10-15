Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SILK. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $217,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

