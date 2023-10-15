Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SILK. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,788 shares of company stock worth $217,235 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $40,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 48.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,101,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 360,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 213.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

