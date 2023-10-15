Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $92.05.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.46 million during the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile



Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

