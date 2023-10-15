Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLCN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,454. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 69,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

