Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Skeena Resources and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
