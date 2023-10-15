Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,647.66

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,647.66 ($20.17) and traded as low as GBX 1,602 ($19.61). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,613.50 ($19.75), with a volume of 422,310 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.77) to GBX 1,920 ($23.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($20.20) to GBX 1,775 ($21.73) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,845 ($22.58) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,629.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,647.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,561.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.70 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 104 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,694 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £1,761.76 ($2,156.38). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

