Socha Financial Group LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF makes up 0.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FMNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.