Socha Financial Group LLC Purchases 301,607 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1,437.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,607 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 6.0% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 3,741,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,454. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

