Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.
