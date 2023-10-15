SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 44.5% in September

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

SOBKY opened at $11.13 on Friday. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

