Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,259.13

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,259.13 ($15.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,077.50 ($13.19). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($13.40), with a volume of 10,429 shares changing hands.

Solid State Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,259.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,209.21. The company has a market cap of £124.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,738.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Solid State

(Get Free Report)

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.