Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SONY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

