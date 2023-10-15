SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

