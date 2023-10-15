Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

