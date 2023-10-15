Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.14. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 100,521 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 228.58% and a negative net margin of 1,293.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

