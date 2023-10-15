Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

