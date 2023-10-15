Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) versus Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Financial Analysis

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $98.82 million 0.79 -$3.19 million ($0.09) -46.78 Repsol N/A N/A N/A $0.42 37.64

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Repsol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Repsol has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -1.79% 0.25% 0.17% Repsol N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.Stabilis Solutions, Inc operates as a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.