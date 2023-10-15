Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $684.35

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 684.35 ($8.38) and traded as high as GBX 754.80 ($9.24). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 750.40 ($9.18), with a volume of 5,354,463 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.00) to GBX 990 ($12.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 934.17 ($11.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 735.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 684.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 1,975.31%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

