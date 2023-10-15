Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $684.35

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 684.35 ($8.38) and traded as high as GBX 754.80 ($9.24). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 750.40 ($9.18), with a volume of 5,354,463 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.00) to GBX 990 ($12.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 934.17 ($11.43).
View Our Latest Research Report on Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.8 %
Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 1,975.31%.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
