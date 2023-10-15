Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

