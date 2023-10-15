Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 85,575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $86,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

