Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

