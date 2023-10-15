Stargate Finance (STG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.97 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $55.65 million and $2.97 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.
Stargate Finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.