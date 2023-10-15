Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of STMH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts. As of September 30, 2022, it had ownership interests in 23 state issued cannabis licenses, including 9 licenses for cannabis cultivation; 3 licenses for cannabis processing; 2 licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution; 3 licenses for hemp production; and 6 cannabis dispensary licenses.

