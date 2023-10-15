Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stem Price Performance
Shares of STMH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About Stem
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.