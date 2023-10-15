StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.2 %

ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.