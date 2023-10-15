StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.2 %
ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.28.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
