StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.57. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
