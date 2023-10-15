StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a PE ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
