StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a PE ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

