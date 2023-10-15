StockNews.com Lowers Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:OCN opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59, a current ratio of 22.21 and a quick ratio of 22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $177.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.08. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $37.17.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.21. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

