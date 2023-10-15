StockNews.com Upgrades Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Heron Therapeutics Price Performance
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
