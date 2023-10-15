Streakk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,981.74 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Streakk has a market cap of $888,683.77 and approximately $35,981.74 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streakk has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.08885646 USD and is down -9.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $44,463.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

