Substratum Price Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $5.99 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036023 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

