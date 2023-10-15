Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.