Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 147,552 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $355,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 777.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. CICC Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,814 shares of company stock worth $19,777,639 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. 8,612,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

