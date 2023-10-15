Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,374 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of ServiceNow worth $315,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $10.49 on Friday, reaching $549.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.90 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

