Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Equinix worth $354,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $742.64. The stock had a trading volume of 263,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $754.86 and a 200 day moving average of $750.77. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.43.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

