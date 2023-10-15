Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,056,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of NextEra Energy worth $375,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 20,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,630,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

NEE traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,321,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

