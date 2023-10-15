Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $417.71 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,231,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,545,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Verizon Communications worth $417,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 24,541,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

