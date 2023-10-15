Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $434.73 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,235,937 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 254,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.68% of UiPath worth $434,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,691,600. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,461,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,588. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

