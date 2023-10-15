Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $494.53 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Danaher worth $494,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.0 %

Danaher stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $204.73 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

