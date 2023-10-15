Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $656.93 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222,929 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Accenture worth $656,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.83. 1,672,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.13. The company has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,510 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

