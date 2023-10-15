Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $306,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $1,223.50. The stock had a trading volume of 213,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,787. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,306.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,263.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

