Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Lockheed Martin worth $298,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

