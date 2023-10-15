Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 447,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of QUALCOMM worth $410,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 807,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after purchasing an additional 141,076 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

