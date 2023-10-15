Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 137,405 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137,405 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Broadcom worth $959,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $22.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $883.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $426.41 and a one year high of $925.91. The company has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $853.14 and its 200-day moving average is $792.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

