Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,465,022 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,071,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $387,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,110,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,092,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

