Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 184,418 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 184,418 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $360,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

GS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.30. 1,785,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.81 and a 200 day moving average of $329.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.07 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.