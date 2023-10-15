Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 222,870 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Analog Devices worth $374,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,792,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.07. 2,699,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,482. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

